Sly dog comes up with ingenious plan to get as much attention as the baby!
England, UK - Smokey the dog and baby Crue get along well, but siblings will be siblings! The dog recently developed a curious habit, and it's getting him viral attention.
A woman named Georgia shared a TikTok video of her baby just learning to crawl, lovingly supported by furry friend Smokey.
After a while, the dog turns around and does the same as the little boy.
Smokey slowly pulls himself across the floor while his hind legs hang limply from him.
With a sassy side-eye, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier clearly wants to see his mom's reaction.
"POV your little brother is now crawling and appears to be getting more attention than you so suddenly your legs have stopped working," reads the video's hilarious onscreen text.
"???? God loves a tryer," Georgia said in the caption.
"Such a gorgeous breed, love the little glance round at you to see if you looking," said one commenter as another wrote, "Look mom I can do it as well."
"what a clever dog wants to be like the baby needs to be very careful he doesn't get carpet burns," laughed a third.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@smokeythebluestaffy