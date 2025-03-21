Dog owners face serious backlash for their "funny" TikTok video

Bucks County, Pennsylvania - Hudson the dog has TikTok users doing a double take with his latest video... what the heck is going on here?!

Hudson the dog has TikTok users doing a double take with his latest video... what the heck is going on here?! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hudsonbegood

In a viral video, Hudson bites a life-size baby doll like crazy – no mercy!

While the Golden Retriever continues to exert himself, the camera pans to the right.

The family's real baby is lying nearby, looking into the camera with a concerned expression on her face.

An overwhelming number of commenters were worried about the implications of letting Hudson "bite" a baby doll, with one writing "dangerous" as another said, "this would teach the dog to bite children."

The dog's owners countered the backlash in the comments section.

"To be abundantly clear, this was a toy for our toddler and he gave it to Hudson who had other ideas," they wrote.

"Mom is out of frame and Hudson is always watched with his human siblings."