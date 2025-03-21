Dog owners face serious backlash for their "funny" TikTok video
Bucks County, Pennsylvania - Hudson the dog has TikTok users doing a double take with his latest video... what the heck is going on here?!
In a viral video, Hudson bites a life-size baby doll like crazy – no mercy!
While the Golden Retriever continues to exert himself, the camera pans to the right.
The family's real baby is lying nearby, looking into the camera with a concerned expression on her face.
An overwhelming number of commenters were worried about the implications of letting Hudson "bite" a baby doll, with one writing "dangerous" as another said, "this would teach the dog to bite children."
The dog's owners countered the backlash in the comments section.
"To be abundantly clear, this was a toy for our toddler and he gave it to Hudson who had other ideas," they wrote.
"Mom is out of frame and Hudson is always watched with his human siblings."
Hudson the dog gets along well with his human brother and sister
Hudson, who has lived with Allissa Mason and her husband Matt since 2018, is still the couple's "first child" and is BFFs with their older son.
"He has grown up alongside Hudson from the very beginning, which was important to us," Allissa told Newsweek.
"It's been a joy to see our son grow up through the eyes of a Golden Retriever, as well as experiencing Hudson through the eyes of a toddler!"
She can't see any other dangers for her kids, except for one: "For anyone who has toddlers and Goldens, know both are hard to contain and both are definitely treat motivated!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hudsonbegood