Dog owners give barking pup a taste of his own medicine in viral prank!
UK - After this puppy dog kept his owners up all night by barking, they decided to give him a taste of his own medicine. Spoiler alert – TikTokers liked the prank more than the pooch!
Revenge can be funny, as a viral TikTok shows.
The nine-month-old dachshund puppy kept his owners up all night with his barks. His humans told Newsweek that their young dog isn't happy about being alone at night, saying that he "doesn't like his own company."
One night, their furry baby was so annoyed about being alone that he barked his little head off at 2 AM! Naturally, his antics ruined his humans' beauty sleep.
The next day, when the pup went down for a nap, his owners decided to take revenge. They barked at him!
Owners bark at sleeping dog in hilarious twist
As the now-viral TikTok video shows, the little dog jumps to attention as soon as his humans' barks wake him.
He looks confused and then realizes that his owners are the ones that ruined his nap. The poor puppy looks a tad disturbed!
Per the subtitles in the TikTok, "No doggies were harmed in the making" of this funny video.
TikTok users loved the video, and many commenters were especially smitten with what they dubbed the pop's "look of betrayal at the end."
Others celebrated the owners' revenge and said that couldn't want to try out the prank on their pets.
In the comments, the pup's owners promised they gave their dog extra cuddles after startling him awake!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kizvwoodman