Dog owner's very strange way of petting her pup riles up TikTok

South Carolina - A South Carolina woman has a very peculiar way of petting her dog - without touching him. She doesn't like his warts, so she uses a rake! The method has millions laughing on TikTok.

This dog owner uses a rake to pet her elderly dog Mocha. © Screenshot/TikTok/abigailada12

What do you do when you want to pet your beloved dog but don't like touching his warts?

Thanks to an unconventional idea from her husband, this dog owner from South Carolina found a hysterical solution.

A now-viral TikTok shows how Abilgal's fourteen-year-old dog named Mocha gets pets from a garden rake.

Millions of TikTokers think the unique "solution" is hysterical, as the cute video boasts over 7 million views and more than 598,000 likes.

"My dad saw the rake at Marshall's and knew my mom didn't like the feeling of the warts on Mocha's skin, so he bought it for her to use," Abigail explained to Newsweek.

Yet while most TikTokers are amused, a few are worried.