Dog pounces on cat in hilarious failed attempt at bonding!

A dog named Maggie has caused a stir on TikTok with her attempt to bond with the house cat – which looked more like she wanted to fight the feline!

Did Maggie the dog want to start a fight or just cuddle the cat? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@olivia_tilley

The notion that dogs and cats are enemies has been around for a long time – but in most cases, it's quite the opposite.

Pet owner Olivia Tilley posted a clip on her TikTok page @olivia_tilley showing her dog, Maggie, lying on a bed next to her cat and nudging it as if to start a fight.

The dog accidentally falls on top of the cat, but the cat seems completely unimpressed by the four-legged friend's antics!

As Olivia immediately clarified, the cat was not injured. In fact, the two pets have had a very good relationship with each other from the very beginning. They play together every day and get along very well!

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and has since been viewed well over five million times.