Dog seems to cuddle newborn baby – but pup's real motives have everyone laughing!

Ohio - In September of this year, Erica Carillon became the mother of a baby boy, and since then she can't get enough of watching the little one and her Golden Retriever dog grow closer.

Dog owner Erica was sure that Pepper the pup was trying to cuddle her newborn – and shortly afterward couldn't help but laugh out loud! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@soberlifeoferica

This was also the case recently when she was holding little Milo in her arms and her dog Pepper kept nudging the baby's foot with her nose.

It warmed Erica's heart and she was sure that Pepper was trying to cuddle the newborn.

Without further ado, she pulled out her camera to capture the cute moment – and shortly afterward couldn't help but laugh out loud!

Instead of gently nuzzling Milo, Pepper had completely different plans.

After repeatedly nudging the baby's foot, the pooch finally grabbed the little one's sock between her teeth and gently pulled it towards her.

"When she first started nudging the baby, I pulled out my camera, hoping to preserve the seemingly sweet moment," Erica told Newsweek, "it wasn't until she pulled off his sock that I realized her true intentions."

As soon as Pepper had taken the garment, she sat on the floor and rapturously "held onto her new prized possession."

The dog's owner has since forgiven the adorable theft!