Dog sees hail falling from the sky – no one expects her adorable reaction!

Oklahoma - "Is that food falling from the sky?" Minnie the dog must have thought when a storm hit her backyard!

Minnie has a penchant for ice cubes. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmagalles

The three-year-old boxer loves to eat ice cubes – sometimes with her dog food, sometimes without.

Of course, her owner, Emma Gilles, who lives with her family in Oklahoma, knows this too.

Emma has now shared a sugar-sweet video on TikTok that shows what the playful dog does when "crunchy water" suddenly falls from the sky.

And what does that mean exactly? A really bad hailstorm hit Emma's house the other day – a weather situation during which neither humans nor dogs like to be outside, but Minnie operates a little differently!

The pup insisted on being let out into the yard and jumped around happily on the lawn.

The hailstorm didn't seem to bother her much – instead, she tried to eat as much ice "treats" as possible.

"When all the sudden your favorite treat starts raining down from the sky!" Emma wrote over the viral video.