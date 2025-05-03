Dog sees hail falling from the sky – no one expects her adorable reaction!
Oklahoma - "Is that food falling from the sky?" Minnie the dog must have thought when a storm hit her backyard!
The three-year-old boxer loves to eat ice cubes – sometimes with her dog food, sometimes without.
Of course, her owner, Emma Gilles, who lives with her family in Oklahoma, knows this too.
Emma has now shared a sugar-sweet video on TikTok that shows what the playful dog does when "crunchy water" suddenly falls from the sky.
And what does that mean exactly? A really bad hailstorm hit Emma's house the other day – a weather situation during which neither humans nor dogs like to be outside, but Minnie operates a little differently!
The pup insisted on being let out into the yard and jumped around happily on the lawn.
The hailstorm didn't seem to bother her much – instead, she tried to eat as much ice "treats" as possible.
"When all the sudden your favorite treat starts raining down from the sky!" Emma wrote over the viral video.
Minnie the boxer can't get enough ice cubes!
Emma told Newsweek magazine, "Any time we go to the fridge, Minnie comes sprinting the moment she hears the ice dispenser.
"She'll just stand there and stare at us until she gets an ice cube – drool literally starts pouring from her mouth while she waits. We call this the ice tax that we have to pay."
When asked about the video, Emma said: "At first, she was totally confused, she'd never seen hail before."
"But once she realized it was just her beloved ice falling from the sky, she lost it. She kept running outside to grab pieces off the ground," she added.
However, Minnie didn't quite understand why she kept getting "smacked" on the back, according to Emma.
The dog kept fleeing to her owner, only to dash back into the yard where ice was just falling from the sky. For the furry friend, it was probably bordering on magic.
"It was hilarious and so cute," Emma said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmagalles