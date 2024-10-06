Dog sent to daycare to socialize prefers to sit in hole and "judge the peasants"

Moore, Oklahoma - Instead of making friends with other dogs , this cute Corgi preferred to bury herself in a hole in the ground and judge from afar. We love a relatable queen!

Instead of making friends with other dogs, this cute Corgi preferred to bury herself in a hole in the ground and judge from afar. We love a relatable queen! © Screenshot/Reddit/DBrew1985

A hilarious Reddit post shows a picture of the 4-year-old pup, whose name is Olly Punky, sitting in a hole she dug in the ground at doggy daycare.

Instead of making new friends, the little dog clearly preferred the dirt nest where she could get cozy.

"My mom sends me to day care to socialize but I sit in my hole and judge all the peasants," dog owner Darcy Brewster wrote in the post's caption.



"She descends from her throne to attend parties they throw in her honor, attended by the lowliest peasant of all: her baby brother Gus."

"On this particular day, she barely managed to socialize. She truly loves day care and the humans who care for her there," Brewster assured