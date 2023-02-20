Dog shows off its fearless side after biting hammerhead shark

The Bahamas - One brave dog proved that fear is a four-letter word it does not understand after it fully attacked a hammerhead shark.

A dog in The Bahamas jumped in to attack a hammerhead shark in fearless fashion. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/captaindurr

It's not every day that one witnesses a full-on animal vs. animal brawl, but a few bystanders got to witness just that amid a day on the water in The Bahamas.

In a video posted by TikTok user @captaindurr, a small doggo is pacing on a dock while staring at a massive hammerhead shark that seems to be moving in its direction.

Those who seem to be on a boat a few hundred feet away are heard yelling at the dog, as one person is heard strangely shouting for the dog to "get in the water!"

Without an ounce of hesitation, the dog then leaps into the turquoise water the moment the shark approaches the dock, and appears to fully take it on.

Those on the boat begin to scream, as if their audible gasps could stop this fearless canine from fending off what it so clearly deemed an intruder. However, what happened next truly threw onlookers for a loop.

As the humungous hammerhead continues to swim towards the dog, the dog fearlessly paddles in its direction, inching closer until it appears to make contact.

One bystander is heard yelling, "He's biting the f**king shark!" as the dog continues to thrash the shark around.

Though the video cuts off abruptly, a follow-up clip shows the shark swimming away.