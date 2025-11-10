Dog simply cannot wait for Christmas! What he does next makes hearts soar
New York - Have you heard? Christmas is on its way! Calvin the dog didn't need to be told twice, and the Golden Retriever immediately showed his owner how ready he is for the "most wonderful time of the year."
In a viral TikTok video, the pooch can be seen running excitedly into the kitchen with his head stuck in a plush holiday wreath.
As the Christmas toy is probably not meant for a dog's head, it fits quite tightly around the face of the Golden and squeezes his cute face mercilessly, giving the four-legged friend really big cheeks.
As if he really meant business, Calvin presents his Christmas headdress several times for the camera and seems to be overcome with Christmas fever.
"I think Calvin is ready for November 1st," reads the onscreen text with emojis of a winking face and a Christmas tree.
Calvin the dog is obsessed with Christmas
As her clip was so well-received, Calvin's owner immediately posted more videos showing off the Golden Retriever's obsession with the winter holidays.
One video shows a "herd" of Golden Retrievers in reindeer antler hats.
In another scene, Calvin is seen playing with his wreath toy in front of a Christmas tree, which already has the little string lights up.
No wonder he's getting in the spirit of the season so early – it's a family tradition!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@calvinauer