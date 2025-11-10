Dog simply cannot wait for Christmas! What he does next makes hearts soar

New York - Have you heard? Christmas is on its way! Calvin the dog didn't need to be told twice, and the Golden Retriever immediately showed his owner how ready he is for the "most wonderful time of the year."

Calvin the Golden Retriever dog showed his owner how ready he is for the "most wonderful time of the year" by romping around in the cutest little outfit! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@calvinauer

In a viral TikTok video, the pooch can be seen running excitedly into the kitchen with his head stuck in a plush holiday wreath.

As the Christmas toy is probably not meant for a dog's head, it fits quite tightly around the face of the Golden and squeezes his cute face mercilessly, giving the four-legged friend really big cheeks.

As if he really meant business, Calvin presents his Christmas headdress several times for the camera and seems to be overcome with Christmas fever.

"I think Calvin is ready for November 1st," reads the onscreen text with emojis of a winking face and a Christmas tree.