Dog smuggled into hospital to cheer up a friend in adorable TikTok
Sydney, Australia - A TikTok showing two women breaking the rules by smuggling a fluffy dog to a hospital has millions of users weeping.
Matilda and her friend decided to break hospital rules in Sydney, Australia, to cheer up a dear friend.
She told Newsweek that she couldn't visit the woman who is "like [her] grandma" empty-handed, so she decided to break the rules and smuggle her three-month-old pup named Chiggi into the care facility in her purse.
The TikTok clip, which was captioned "Just call us contraban[d] smugglers,' shows the two Australian women getting ready to walk into the hospital with the Maltipoo hidden in the bag under a coat. It then shows an adorable montage of the elderly woman cuddling with the cute dog.
"She was so excited when we pulled Chiggi out of the bag," Matilda told the outlet.
Matilda said she and her friend tried to be sneaky when breaking the hospital rules by bringing the dog in, but everyone probably knew what they were up to.
TikTok users dub dog cuddles the "best medicine"
"The nurses didn't see, but we closed the curtain as soon as we got there. We were there for about an hour." She added, "I am sure they knew what we were up to, but they didn't come in, and they let us have the hour of puppy cuddles."
TikTok was clearly here for this kind of rule-breaking, as the post boasts nearly two million views and over 200,000 likes. In the comments, users gushed over the sweet gesture and the fluffy puppy, calling the surprise "the best medicine."
Sometimes you have to break the rules a little to spread some joy!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tiljune