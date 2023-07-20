Dog smuggled into hospital to cheer up a friend in adorable TikTok

Sydney, Australia - A TikTok showing two women breaking the rules by smuggling a fluffy dog to a hospital has millions of users weeping.

Two women took to TikTok to reveal how they smuggled the precious pup into the hospital to cheer up their friend. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tiljune

Matilda and her friend decided to break hospital rules in Sydney, Australia, to cheer up a dear friend.

She told Newsweek that she couldn't visit the woman who is "like [her] grandma" empty-handed, so she decided to break the rules and smuggle her three-month-old pup named Chiggi into the care facility in her purse.

The TikTok clip, which was captioned "Just call us contraban[d] smugglers,' shows the two Australian women getting ready to walk into the hospital with the Maltipoo hidden in the bag under a coat. It then shows an adorable montage of the elderly woman cuddling with the cute dog.

"She was so excited when we pulled Chiggi out of the bag," Matilda told the outlet.

Matilda said she and her friend tried to be sneaky when breaking the hospital rules by bringing the dog in, but everyone probably knew what they were up to.