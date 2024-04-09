Dog stuck in ditch catches rescuer's eye in heartwarming tale

Clinton, North Carolina - Maggie Hamilton, an experienced animal rescuer from North Carolina, thought her eyes were playing tricks on her when she saw a little dog pop its head out of a ditch.

At first, this dog's rescuer wasn't sure if she pulled over for trash or a pup in need. © Screenshot/TikTok/@maggierlar

Ma Mags, as she is usually called in the animal rescue community, founded the organization Ruby & Laurel Animal Rescue in 2020. Her mission is to help as many furry animals as possible.

Ma is always on the lookout for creatures in need, so it's not too surprising that she recently stumbled from one rescue operation to the next.

As the animal lover told The Dodo, she was delivering a rescue puppy to its new home when she noticed something strange on the side of the road.

"I saw what I thought might be a white trash bag in the ditch, and then I realized it was moving," Ma said.

She quickly slammed on the brakes and pulled over. When she got closer, she realized that the trash bag was a little stray dog!

"I could tell she was sweet almost immediately because she wanted to come to me and was making eye contact," Ma added. "She was hesitant but so ready to get out of there."