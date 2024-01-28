Dog stuck in frozen pond saved in heroic firefighter rescue

Davis County, Utah - Dogs may love water, but they often have a hard time assessing the dangers of it in the winter. This was the case in Utah, where a four-legged friend was unable to get out of a frozen pond before a heroic firefighter intervened.

Bob the dog was able to return to his owners after the rescue operation. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/North Davis Fire District

Snow and ice were no match for Bob the dog – until earlier this month.

After Bob jumped into a pond in Davis County during his walk, he was unable to get back to the shore on his own.

As the local fire department announced on Facebook, the ice was so brittle that the four-legged friend couldn't find a foothold to climb out of the water.

Bob needed help, and thankfully, he got it!

A firefighter named Logan slipped into his dry suit, hooked himself up to a winch, and set off on the rescue mission. Once in the water, Logan set about grabbing the shivering and stressed dog's paws so that he could then set Bob down on solid ground.

When the four-legged friend finally felt safe, he first shook the cold water out of his fur and then made his way straight to his owners.