Dog stuck in mud gets dramatic rescue by bachelor party attendees
Carver, Minnesota - A bachelor party in Minnesota took a dramatic turn when the group spotted a distressed dog struggling in the mud.
Mitch White wanted to enjoy a relaxing day in nature with his friends ahead of his wedding, as CBS News Minnesota reported, but just as he and his friends were canoeing across a river, they suddenly heard the distant barking of a dog.
A short time later, the gang saw a large furry head sticking out of the mud on the shore.
The men then decided to investigate, and sure enough, a distressed St. Bernard had accidentally become stuck in the treacherous mud.
Determined to rescue him, the group used their oars as makeshift shovels and set about freeing the pup from his muddy prison.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, they also called emergency services and asked the local fire department for additional help.
In the meantime, the men looked after the frightened dog and provided him with food and water.
Bachelor party guests save a trapped St. Bernard
The clever dog welcomed the help of his rescuers and began to cooperate. Thanks to the joint efforts of the fire department and the bachelor party, the St. Bernard was freed from his predicament and was soon able to relax in the back of a truck.
As it later turned out, the dog, who was named Ed, had wandered away from his home on his own, and his owner had been missing him for a day.
Thankfully, Ed survived his muddy ordeal unscathed but was in dire need of a bath when he was finally reunited with his extremely relieved owner.
