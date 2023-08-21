Dog stuck in mud gets dramatic rescue by bachelor party attendees

Carver, Minnesota - A bachelor party in Minnesota took a dramatic turn when the group spotted a distressed dog struggling in the mud.

The dog was in deep trouble and could not free himself on his own before being rescued. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Carver County Sheriff's Office

Mitch White wanted to enjoy a relaxing day in nature with his friends ahead of his wedding, as CBS News Minnesota reported, but just as he and his friends were canoeing across a river, they suddenly heard the distant barking of a dog.

A short time later, the gang saw a large furry head sticking out of the mud on the shore.

The men then decided to investigate, and sure enough, a distressed St. Bernard had accidentally become stuck in the treacherous mud.

Determined to rescue him, the group used their oars as makeshift shovels and set about freeing the pup from his muddy prison.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, they also called emergency services and asked the local fire department for additional help.



In the meantime, the men looked after the frightened dog and provided him with food and water.