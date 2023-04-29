There are many cute dogs in the world, but few compare to these fluffy fellows. Here are the top 10 cutest dog breeds in the world, no matter their size.

By Evan Williams, Judith Wagner

Cute dogs are not hard to come by, and many people will find any woofer adorable no matter its breed or size. We beg to differ, though, and are here with the ten dog breeds we believe to be the cutest in the world!



There are many cute dog breeds in the world, but these truly take the ticket. © 123RF/Photodeti A dog's cuteness is not something to be defined by one individual, nor by an organization. It is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. That being said, there are a few dog breeds out there across this great green globe that are universally recognized as adorable and worthy of our cuddles. In this dog guide, TAG24 will dive into the top 10 cutest dog breeds in the world. How sweet are the fluffy woofers, how big are they, and should you be adopting these cute canine companions? Brace yourself for the cuteness overload below!

Top 10 cutest dog breeds

No matter what breed you adopt, you will always believe that your dog is the cutest to have ever walked the face of the Earth. It's only fair, as the bond that develops between man and dog is close, caring, and full of love and attachment. Scientists have tried to define what makes a dog conventionally "cute," but that may miss the whole point of having a cuddly companion to begin with. They are all cute in their own way, and that's all that matters. As a result, we're here to present some of the cutest dogs you have ever seen to help you with your adopting decisions. Read on for our list of the top ten cutest dog breeds in the world!

10. Golden Retriever

The golden retriever is many dog lovers' first choice for the cutest dog around! © 123RF/Xyzminmax Is there anything more friendly looking than the smile of a golden retriever? These beautiful blonde dogs originate from Newfoundland, when British sailors observed the dogs' talent for retrieving things for them. This is part of the reason why the golden retriever both has its name, and is fantastic at fetch. The breed we know today was originally seen way back in the 19th century, and quickly became popular and famous for being water loving, adventure hungry, and easily bored. They love to swim and chill with their humans, too! Just keep in mind when adopting these pups that golden retrievers are sensitive, people-oriented, and great around kids, but will need a lot of attention!

9. Saint Bernard

Bernard was a pretty good bloke, but was he really such a saint? Well, he's definitely cute. © 123RF/stieberszabolcs St. Bernards are known for being giant but good-natured dogs, and in the eyes of many dog lovers, they're also some of the cutest on the market. Thy also have a fascinating history, having descended from the dogs of Augustinian monks who needed big, strong dogs to help then cross the Alps. They are the national dog of Switzerland, largely due to the heroic tail of Barry, who saved more than 40 people from avalanches. These giant but cute-as-heck doggos stand tall, weigh a lot, and are incredibly strong. It's important to have plenty of space if you want to adopt a St. Bernard. But don't worry, they're pretty mellow and don't need a ton of exercise.

8. Shetland Sheepdog

Shetlands are shockingly sweet sheepdogs. They're also super cute. © Unsplash/Krisztian Tabori People love to call their Shetland sheepdogs "shelties" and, as a result, we will too – because it only adds to what's so darn cute about them. Shelties originate from – you guessed it – the Shetland Islands, off the coast of Scotland. They are trusting, loving dogs that are famous for their puffs of fur, big bright smiles, and happy-go-lucky personalities. The origin of the humble sheltie is rather hard to pin down, but most believe that they are a descendant of the Scottish collie and the King Charles spaniel. Shetland sheepdogs are friendly and happy animals that are great for family life as long as they are kept entertained. After all, they are some of the smartest dogs in the world!

7. Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terriers are not only some of the cutest dogs, but some of the longest-living. © 123RF/Iagodina Originating from Great Britain – as most cute doggos seem to – the Jack Russell Terrier is a fearless and persistent little dog that was bred for hunting way-back-when. They can be incredibly loud and cheeky and, as a result, aren't the best dogs to keep in a small apartment. They need to be well-trained from a young age, and exercised plenty. Jack Russell Terriers behave like they have beans in their feet, jumping all over the place and having a seemingly infinite amount of energy. Give them a few things to do, take them on plenty of walks, and most of all: marvel at their cuteness.

6. Samoyed

With their beautiful thick fur, Samoyeds are some of the cutest dogs in the world. © 123RF/Kwadrat70 The Samoyed got its name from Siberians, who used the dog breed for hunting, sledding, herding, and pulling cargo. They aren't so big, but they are incredibly strong and resilient. If you suffer from dog allergies, this breed could make for a great pet, as these fluffy little darlings are also hypoallergenic! Samoyeds are some of the cutest dogs to have ever walked this planet. They're outgoing people-oriented dogs that are not too shy and almost never aggressive. They are perfect for a family and will be a loyal companion for many years if you choose to adopt them. Just keep in mind that they are very high-maintenance, especially their hair in the summer months, and will need to be kept carefully groomed.

5. Yorkshire Terrier

Is there anything cuter than a Yorkie? © Unsplash/Matt Walsh Yorkies are some of the most famous dogs in the world, and popular among those who like to dress up their animals in adorable outfits and carry them around in a tote bag. In other words, they're easy to transport and have as a travel companion. They are also popular for the diversity of grooming styles they can adopt. And of course, for being absolutely, unequivocally, outrageously cute. The humble little Yorkshire Terrier came from – surprise – Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. This tiny little breed makes for playful, energetic companions that will be fantastic members of the family and will consistently fill your life with joy and happiness. I mean, who wouldn't want to boop that shiny li'l nose?

4. Labrador

Labradors are a cute dog breed and perfect for beginner dog owners. © 123RF/Orenravid Is there anyone in this world who can resist the allure of a beautiful, adorable labrador? These dogs truly represent the term "man's best friend," as they are adorable, friendly, and loving. Indeed, a labrador's need-to-please is so astounding that many will be taken aback by their generosity of spirit and their pure joy when in your presence. They are eager to find out what their human wants from them, making them a little bit needy and quite intense. On top of that, they love to play fetch, be around people, hang with other friendly dogs, and are quite easy to train as long as you provide strong leadership and clear directions.

3. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are small little fluff balls that will steal your heart. © Unsplash/Fred Moon As one of Poland's most famous and best exports, the pomeranian is a gorgeous little toy dog breed that has descended from German-style spitz breeds. Considered regal and luxurious, these tiny little bundles of fur turn heads and up the cuteness factor times 100. What else could you want? While they sometimes grow a little larger, most pomeranians are so unbelievably tiny that they could easily fit in a purse. This is lucky for them, too, as many of their owners will be likely to do so. They are sturdy, generally healthy doggos that will live quite a few years and bring a lot of love, and a lot of cuteness, to your everyday life.

2. Brussels Griffon

Brussels griffons are unbelievably happy-looking dogs. © Unsplash/Abbie Love The Brussels griffon is another toy dog and a breed that originates from – as you can guess from its name – Brussels in Belgium. They stand short and quite close to the ground, and come in a few different variations. These varieties of griffons are more-or-less the same, but feature slightly different coats and color schemes. Noble and alluring, these tiny canine companions have wowed since they became popular in affluent Belgian circles during the 19th century. Fascinatingly, the Brussels griffon was nearly wiped out over the course of the first and second world wars, and only exist today thanks to clever post-war breeding.

1. Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherds are arguably the cutest dogs in the world. © Unsplash/Melissa Keizer Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Woof, woof, woof! Let's get to the shocking elephant in the room straight away: The Australian shepherd is actually an American breed of dog! Developed in California over the course of the 19th century, these dogs are said to draw their name from the interbreeding of a variety of herding breeds from Australia. This fact, however, is not 100% certain. What is certain, however, is that Australian shepherds are the cutest and most loving dogs that you'll ever meet. In our opinion, nothing beats them – not even the popular golden retriever. And as any Aussie shepherd owner knows, if one is a part of your family, you'll be beholden to this little ball of love for years to come.

No matter small or large, mixed or rare, cute dog breeds are to die for!