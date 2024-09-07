Dog suffering from anxiety finds strength in cat's comfort!

California - After Bear had a terrifying encounter with three aggressive dogs , the pup grew quite anxious – until she found strength in the loving support of a cat !

In order to ease their dog's anxiety, Bear's owners got her a cat sibling! © Collage: Reddit/Ok-Marionberry-3109

Owner Amelia adopted her dog when she was just four months old, but soon after, an incident occurred that severely traumatized the four-legged friend.

"When we were shopping in a store that wasn't exactly pet-friendly, we encountered three aggressive dogs," Amelia reported on Reddit.

"They came out of nowhere and the last one came incredibly close to attack Bear at the end of his retractable leash."

"This led to her becoming scared of all dogs and having really bad anxiety attacks, after which she just sat at home looking very bored and distressed," the owner continued.

As medication didn't really help either, Amelia and her partner decided to get a friend for Bear.

The couple found kitten name Niko in an online posting and decided he was the one. When they picked up the cat, he immediately felt at home!