Dog swallows 14 metal screws in scary brush with death

Portsmouth, UK - A DIY home improvement project turned into every dog owner's nightmare as this cane corso snacked on the wrong thing!

A cane corso had to undergo a very risky surgery after swallowing several metal screws. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/PDSA

Lola Mai-Wellington and her husband were in the process of converting the area under their stairs into a dog kennel when tragedy struck their home in the British city of Portsmouth.

While the dog owners were working away, a box of screws spilled on the floor. Before they could clean up the mess, their beloved canine companion Mazikine had already let curiosity – and munchies – get the better of her.

The handsome hound's shocked humans only noticed something had gone horribly wrong when she started vomiting blood – along with eight screws that she had gobbled up without their knowledge.

But the nightmare had only just begun. After the Mai-Wellingtons sped to the PDSA Pet Hospital, an X-ray showed that there were six more screws in the dog's stomach, leaving a risky surgery as Mazikine's only chance at survival.