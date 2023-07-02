Dog swallows 14 metal screws in scary brush with death
Portsmouth, UK - A DIY home improvement project turned into every dog owner's nightmare as this cane corso snacked on the wrong thing!
Lola Mai-Wellington and her husband were in the process of converting the area under their stairs into a dog kennel when tragedy struck their home in the British city of Portsmouth.
While the dog owners were working away, a box of screws spilled on the floor. Before they could clean up the mess, their beloved canine companion Mazikine had already let curiosity – and munchies – get the better of her.
The handsome hound's shocked humans only noticed something had gone horribly wrong when she started vomiting blood – along with eight screws that she had gobbled up without their knowledge.
But the nightmare had only just begun. After the Mai-Wellingtons sped to the PDSA Pet Hospital, an X-ray showed that there were six more screws in the dog's stomach, leaving a risky surgery as Mazikine's only chance at survival.
Dog has expensive surgery covered by hospital
Veterinarian Emily Sharp told the BBC that the screws could have caused "serious internal damage" such as "tears in her stomach and intestines".
Mazikine had to undergo total anesthesia and a very complicated operation, but thankfully, everything worked out in the end.
What's more, the hospital actually waived the steep bill for the procedure – a whopping $1,120 that the owners were afraid they wouldn't be able to afford.
The family is hugely grateful for Mazikine's rescue and will presumably keep her away from any and all building materials from now on.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/PDSA