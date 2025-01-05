Dog sweetly longs for his girlfriend – when the time comes, hearts melt!
Massachusetts - A dog owner filmed her Golden Retriever Benny before and during an encounter with his "girlfriend" that will live long in the memory of both the pooch and all animal lovers.
A glance out of the living room window and a few promising hints from the owner were enough to get the four-legged friend excited!
A TikTok clip, which captures the story up close, shows the bustling Benny scurrying from one window to the next in the hope of finally being allowed to receive his fluffy pal.
When a white car finally pulls into the driveway, he can't hide his joy.
Gentledog Benny immediately rushes to the door and wants to welcome his special lady visitor to the yard.
Dogs Benny and Quincy are an inseparable team
A sprint of a few meters to the car heralded the start of the animal spectacle.
When Quincy was let out of the car, the emotions of joy ran wild with the two of them and a fiery game of chase was on the agenda.
Things got so heated in the house that a hall mirror almost fell to the floor in the exuberance of emotions, and the animals jumped up and down at each other before the one-minute clip came to an abrupt end.
Luckily, there are lots of other videos showing this dynamic duo in action!
The videos have gone viral on social media with internet users focusing on the pups' adorable #relationshipgoals.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bennythegoldennn