Dog sweetly longs for his girlfriend – when the time comes, hearts melt!

Massachusetts - A dog owner filmed her Golden Retriever Benny before and during an encounter with his "girlfriend" that will live long in the memory of both the pooch and all animal lovers.

A glance out of the living room window and a few promising hints from the owner were enough to get the four-legged friend excited!

A TikTok clip, which captures the story up close, shows the bustling Benny scurrying from one window to the next in the hope of finally being allowed to receive his fluffy pal.

When a white car finally pulls into the driveway, he can't hide his joy.

Gentledog Benny immediately rushes to the door and wants to welcome his special lady visitor to the yard.