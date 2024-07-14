Dog teams up with cat sibling in viral sweet treat heist

This dog and cat may not always get along, but they were willing to put their differences aside for the sake of a tasty treat heist!

Ruby the Labrador only recently learned from her owner that some objects in the home can be moved around.

The pet parent thought nothing of it when he taught his four-legged friend this trick – which was to have "fatal" consequences.

Her owner recorded the situation in a video captioned, "Dog and cat on a mission!" that has since garnered a whopping 23 million views and counting.

Ruby naturally uses her newfound knowledge to get herself something tasty.

Her owner, most likely as a test, placed a bag of yummy snacks on a high chest of drawers and left the room.

The Labrador quickly realized that she couldn't get to the food on her own and joined forces with cat Pearl to pull off the maneuver.