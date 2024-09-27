Dog that grew up with a cat has picked up some uncanny habits!

Massachusetts - Rip the Border Collie dog grew up with a cat , which is apparent in his behavior. The cute pooch took Instagram users by surprise recently for some of his uncommonly feline habits.

Rip is a very playful dog and his owner is convinced that he has inherited many of his behavioral traits from her cat. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rip_the_border_collie

In a video, the four-legged friend can be seen bringing his owner several toys, just as a cat would do with its prey.

The pup is also seen "loafing" on the top of the sofa, just like a kitty might do!

"Rip will tell you he is part cat," the owner wrote under the clip.

Her dog grew up together with Dakota the cat. Both pets quickly developed a close bond with each other and imitated one another's behaviors.

Border Collies are actually working and herding dogs that need a lot of exercise and always want to be kept busy.

Consistent training is important to ensure that they live well together with their humans and other animals!

