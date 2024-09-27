Dog that grew up with a cat has picked up some uncanny habits!
Massachusetts - Rip the Border Collie dog grew up with a cat, which is apparent in his behavior. The cute pooch took Instagram users by surprise recently for some of his uncommonly feline habits.
In a video, the four-legged friend can be seen bringing his owner several toys, just as a cat would do with its prey.
The pup is also seen "loafing" on the top of the sofa, just like a kitty might do!
"Rip will tell you he is part cat," the owner wrote under the clip.
Her dog grew up together with Dakota the cat. Both pets quickly developed a close bond with each other and imitated one another's behaviors.
Border Collies are actually working and herding dogs that need a lot of exercise and always want to be kept busy.
Consistent training is important to ensure that they live well together with their humans and other animals!
Many Instagram viewers were fascinated by how well Rip and Dakota get along with each other. The dog and the cat are true animal soul mates!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rip_the_border_collie