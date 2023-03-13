Dog that "never stops wagging her tail" is crowned top dog!

Birmingham, UK - A four-year-old pup from Croatia has been crowned top dog at Crufts, the show claiming to be "the greatest dog event in the world."

Orca the dog can now call herself a champion after being crowned Best In Show at Crufts. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/Crufts

The international dog show in England bestowed its top prize of Best In Show on Sunday night to Orca, of the Lagotto Romagnolo breed.

The sweet-natured animal, according to one of her owners Ante Lucin, never stops wagging her tail.

"Orca is everything you could ever want in a dog, she is happy and healthy – and as everybody saw, her tail never stops wagging," Lucin said.

Orca prevailed over 19,000 other dogs at the competition. This is the first time a Lagotto Romagnolo has won the prestigious title.

The dog breed is considered "lively and affectionate," according to the Kennel Club, the governing body of British dog breeders' clubs, and the dogs are originally trained to forage and hunt for mushrooms in Italy because of their strong sense of smell. Its name in Italian means "curly coated duck retriever."

Orca's handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote, reportedly drove 25 hours to compete at the dog show, and couldn't continue his excitement over the win: "I have worked for the last 20 years to achieve something like this in my life."