Dog thrown into the middle of traffic in heartbreaking video
Long Beach, California - A heartbreaking video of a small dog being abandoned in the middle of the road in Long Beach, California, has caused a stir of outrage on social media.
A food delivery driver saw someone in a Lexus push the dog out of the car, according to NBC Los Angeles. The woman immediately turned and started recording the dramatic scene on her phone.
As the Lexus drove off, the desperate pup ran after it and tried to get back inside. Eventually, the driver left their pet in the dust.
In the video shared on social media, the driver couldn't believe what she was seeing,
"The owner is literally leaving him… look!" she said. "Oh my God. Look, poor dog. The dog is just being left. Get your dog!"
Destiny Gomez, a 24-year-old who helps to rehome stray animals, was heartbroken when she saw the video: "I couldn't stop crying; I couldn't keep the dog out of my mind."
Gomez immediately decided she had to try and find the dog.
Poor dog rescued after Instagram viewers jump into action!
Gomez shared the video on her Instagram account and went looking for the dog after she got the coordinates.
After her attempt failed, her boyfriend tried his luck. Amazingly, he found the bull terrier!
The dog now goes by the name of Chico and is with a foster family in Palos Verdes.
Per Bella's Animal Rescue, Chico is still looking for his forever home but is in good hands.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bellas.animal.rescue