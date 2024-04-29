Dog thrown into the middle of traffic in heartbreaking video

Long Beach, California - A heartbreaking video of a small dog being abandoned in the middle of the road in Long Beach, California, has caused a stir of outrage on social media.

The video of the dog chasing after his owners has devastated users online. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bellas.animal.rescue

A food delivery driver saw someone in a Lexus push the dog out of the car, according to NBC Los Angeles. The woman immediately turned and started recording the dramatic scene on her phone.

As the Lexus drove off, the desperate pup ran after it and tried to get back inside. Eventually, the driver left their pet in the dust.

In the video shared on social media, the driver couldn't believe what she was seeing,

"The owner is literally leaving him… look!" she said. "Oh my God. Look, poor dog. The dog is just being left. Get your dog!"

Destiny Gomez, a 24-year-old who helps to rehome stray animals, was heartbroken when she saw the video: "I couldn't stop crying; I couldn't keep the dog out of my mind."

Gomez immediately decided she had to try and find the dog.