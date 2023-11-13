Dog toy switch up! Reddit user does double take over curious animal playmate
A Reddit user did a double take when they saw their dog's toy moving on the patio – with no dog in sight. Another critter was playing with the puppy toy!
When user Itsssean recently glanced out the window, they were surprised to see their beloved four-legged friend Blaze's favorite toy was lying there - and all of a sudden taking on a life of its own.
The small plush pink T-rex began moving and "jumping," spinning in circles and whirling in the air.
The pet owner soon stepped closer to the glass, only to realize with relief that the pink plush dinosaur was not possessed by a ghost, but being used as another animal's plaything!
The culprit? A cheeky squirrel took a liking to the pink stuffed animal.
The user grabbed their camera and recorded a one-minute video of the adorable situation, posting it afterwards on Reddit. It's since charmed users worldwide.
Dog is not interested in new squirrel playmate
"I peeked out back, and that’s when I realized what was happening," Itsssean told The Dodo. "It was the first time I had ever seen something like this."
He didn't seem to have a problem sharing with a new playmate. Quite the opposite, in fact : he hardly seemed to care.
"You can tell what a sweet dog Blaze is by the fact that he’s eating and minding his own business, even though there’s a critter playing with his toy outside," his owner said. "That kind of tells you everything you need to know about him."
Play on, little squirrel!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Reddit/itsssean