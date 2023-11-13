Dog toy switch up! Reddit user does double take over curious animal playmate

A Reddit user did a double take when they saw their dog's toy moving on the patio – with no dog in sight. Another critter was playing with the puppy toy!

What was playing with Blaze's dog toy? © Screenshot/Reddit/itsssean

When user Itsssean recently glanced out the window, they were surprised to see their beloved four-legged friend Blaze's favorite toy was lying there - and all of a sudden taking on a life of its own.

The small plush pink T-rex began moving and "jumping," spinning in circles and whirling in the air.

The pet owner soon stepped closer to the glass, only to realize with relief that the pink plush dinosaur was not possessed by a ghost, but being used as another animal's plaything!

The culprit? A cheeky squirrel took a liking to the pink stuffed animal.

The user grabbed their camera and recorded a one-minute video of the adorable situation, posting it afterwards on Reddit. It's since charmed users worldwide.