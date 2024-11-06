Dog tries to comfort terrified stray in the sweetest way

Kentucky - When her owner brought a stray dog home, Rosie the Golden Retriever tried to comfort the terrified pooch with her favorite toy. The bittersweet gesture has launched them all into viral fame.

The poor dog is sitting on the sofa, completely terrified. Golden retriever Rosie tries her best to comfort him. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyqueenhomeandgardens

In the video, a small dog who has just been rescued from the street is cowering in fear on a couch.

Next to him is Rosie, who is doing her best to help him feel better.

"Rose bringing her favorite toy to comfort the stray I brought home last night," the onscreen text reads.

The dog lover further explained the situation in the video's caption, "I brought home a stray and my best girl Rosie is distraught that hes so sad and scared. We dont know what to do but We really hope he gives us a chance to heal him with our love."

The rescuer has since posted several heartwarming updates, and her latest video is particularly eye-catching.