Dog upset about his manicure gets TikTok giggling: "He won't even look at us"

Nashville, Tennessee - When this dog 's owner cut his nail too short, the pooch was so upset he decided to act as if his human didn't exist!

This dog's reaction to a painful manicure has millions laughing. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@xxodestina

When Destiny Rayne Bonner's husband accidentally cut their dog Gunnar's last nail a little too short, the pup didn't yelp.



Instead, he just turned away sadly and refused to interact with his humans.

Even though she felt horrible about the painful snip, Bonner thought Gunner's reaction was too funny and made a video.

Her instincts were on point, as millions found her dog's dramatic reaction to the manicure gone array hysterical!

The clip of the pouting dog with the apt caption, "He won't even look at us," now boasts over 20 million views and four million likes.

"I couldn't believe his reaction since I had never seen him act this way. So my initial instinct was to capture it because of how cute he is and honestly how much of a humanlike reaction it was as well," Bonner, who hails from Nashville, Tennessee, told Newsweek.