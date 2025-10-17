Dog urgently alerts owner to this adorable "emergency" situation
Scotland, UK - Lucie the dog is a regular Lassie, bringing her loving owner to the scene of an ultimately somewhat hilarious home "emergency." What's the fuss all about?
Owner Cara affectionately calls the four-legged friend "Grumbleina" because Lucie is best known for her adorable grumbling.
In a TikTok video that the dog mom recently uploaded, Lucie used her vocal skills to tell her owner that there was an "emergency" of sorts in the kitchen.
The 8-year-old dog can be seen yowling and barking as she runs into the living room and asks Cara to come into the kitchen with her.
Once there, the issue quickly becomes clear to see.
There is a sandwich lying on the kitchen counter... and it is unattended.
It immediately becomes clear what Lucie is up to here.
The onscreen text explains everything: "EMERGENCY! Someone left half a sandwich unattended."
"She can communicate perfectly when there is food involved," laughs the caption.
Did the dog get to eat the sandwich?
In an interview with Newsweek, the Scotswoman said that her dog was "passionately addressing the leftover sandwich situation and wanted to make sure I knew it still existed."
Many users wanted the Golden Retriever to have some of the sandwich.
"Give. Her. The. Sandwich," demanded one commenter as another said, "I am not sure, but I think she wants the sandwich. She is very subtle."
Owner Clara had an update on this front.
"A lot of people in the comments were demanding that she got the sandwich, and as much as I would love to say she did, I still have to be a responsible dog mum and feed her properly," she explained.
"She did get a little nibble of chicken and bread as a treat, though, along with her usual dog-friendly chew that she has every evening," Clara added.
