Dog urgently alerts owner to this adorable "emergency" situation

Scotland, UK - Lucie the dog is a regular Lassie, bringing her loving owner to the scene of an ultimately somewhat hilarious home "emergency." What's the fuss all about?

In Lucie the dog's eyes, there is an "emergency" situation in the kitchen. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@luciewoos

Owner Cara affectionately calls the four-legged friend "Grumbleina" because Lucie is best known for her adorable grumbling.

In a TikTok video that the dog mom recently uploaded, Lucie used her vocal skills to tell her owner that there was an "emergency" of sorts in the kitchen.

The 8-year-old dog can be seen yowling and barking as she runs into the living room and asks Cara to come into the kitchen with her.

Once there, the issue quickly becomes clear to see.

There is a sandwich lying on the kitchen counter... and it is unattended.

It immediately becomes clear what Lucie is up to here.

The onscreen text explains everything: "EMERGENCY! Someone left half a sandwich unattended."

"She can communicate perfectly when there is food involved," laughs the caption.