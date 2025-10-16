Dog owner sets up pet cam to see what her pups get up to while she's gone – the answer has her speechless

New Jersey - Dog owner Suzanne Siegler recently set up a camera to see what her pups Munchkin and Biscotti got up to while she was away, but she was shocked at what she saw!

Dogs Munchkin and Biscotti waited eagerly for their humans to return. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@munchkin_and_biscotti

"Ever wonder what your dogs do when you leave? I set up a camera to see what mine do and..." she wrote in a now-viral video.

The footage that the dog mom shared on TikTok is nothing short of heartbreaking.

In it, both of the dogs can be seen desperately waiting outside the door for Suzanne and her husband to return.

Munchkin remained rooted to the spot and waited. Biscotti, on the other hand, paced back and forth, but often went to the entrance to see if anyone was there.

"Imagine being this important to a little being," Suzanne wrote in the clip's caption. "Munchkin just waits while Biscotti clearly doesn’t know what to do with herself."

Luckily, this stressful situation is not a normal occurrence for the loyal animals.

"I work full time remotely, so I get to spend a lot of time with my pups as they keep me company, working from home," she told Newsweek.

"I decided to video them because, when I leave and my husband is home, he told me Munchkin waits at the back door for me to come back... he often will send me pictures of her waiting for me so I wanted to see what they actually do when no one is home!"