Dog watches video of late Corgi brother – what he does next has TikTok users weeping
Chicago, Illinois - A Corgi named Pollo recently lost his beloved dog brother, and a sweet clip shows that the four-legged friend has clearly not yet overcome his immeasurable loss.
Dogs Pollo and Paco were inseparable for years, so when the four-year-old Welsh Corgi passed away in May, his death tore a huge hole in the Chicago family.
"my corgi reaction to watching a video of him and his brother playing together," reads the viral video's onscreen text.
"I think he misses him as much as we do," the dog owner adds.
"Always missing you Paco," owner Noemi captioned the post.
In a viral TikTok clip, the living pup can be seen reminiscing again.
Little Pollo watches an old video of the two dogs romping through a meadow together on owner Noemi's smartphone.
As if this sight wasn't hard enough for the dog mom, her Corgi then reacts in a heartbreaking way: at one point in the video, he suddenly lifts his paw and places it on the screen of the cell phone – almost as if he wants to touch his brother again.
Commenters are in tears over mourning dog
Commenters are deeply moved by this emotional moment, with many users reporting that they cried when they saw little Paco's reaction.
"STOP IM CRYING," admitted one as a second echoed with, "Please!!! I can’t cry right now!!!"
"He said, 'those were some great times, mom… absolutely amazing memories,'" wrote one heartbroken user as another said, "I hate when people say that dogs don't remember people ): they're such emotional beautiful beings."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@i.am.nogo