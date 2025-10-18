Dog watches video of late Corgi brother – what he does next has TikTok users weeping

Chicago, Illinois - A Corgi named Pollo recently lost his beloved dog brother, and a sweet clip shows that the four-legged friend has clearly not yet overcome his immeasurable loss.

A Corgi named Pollo recently lost his beloved dog brother, and a sweet clip shows that the four-legged friend has clearly not yet overcome his immeasurable loss. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@i.am.nogo

Dogs Pollo and Paco were inseparable for years, so when the four-year-old Welsh Corgi passed away in May, his death tore a huge hole in the Chicago family.

"my corgi reaction to watching a video of him and his brother playing together," reads the viral video's onscreen text.

"I think he misses him as much as we do," the dog owner adds.

"Always missing you Paco," owner Noemi captioned the post.

In a viral TikTok clip, the living pup can be seen reminiscing again.

Little Pollo watches an old video of the two dogs romping through a meadow together on owner Noemi's smartphone.

As if this sight wasn't hard enough for the dog mom, her Corgi then reacts in a heartbreaking way: at one point in the video, he suddenly lifts his paw and places it on the screen of the cell phone – almost as if he wants to touch his brother again.