Dog who was devastated to return to the shelter finds his happy ending!

Washington - An animal lover from Washington has helped a shelter dog find his forever home after going viral with a heartbreaking video of the four-legged friend.

Delano is visibly devastated when he is brought back to the shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliesaraceno2

Julie Saraceno has been taking dogs from the Benton-Franklin Humane Society out for some time now, so that the animals can get a little change from their monotonous everyday lives at the shelter.

The volunteer told People that she took Delano on a little outing a few weeks ago because he was in particular need of a little adventure.

A member of staff at the shelter had previously told her that the dog had been quite depressed for some time.

He had already run up to the animal lover's car full of anticipation, and she immediately spoiled him with some treats.

However, when it was time to return to the shelter, all the euphoria that Delano had felt at the beginning of the outing had vanished.

Julie Saraceno captured his reaction in a video that went viral on TikTok, which sees the furry friend sitting on the back seat of the car, clearly devastated as he notices them turn in front of the shelter.

But the heartbreaking clip wound up having the best ending imaginable: after the video went viral, several prospective owners contacted the shelter to ask about Delano.