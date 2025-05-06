Dog with rare medical condition has completely changed his fur color! But how?

When the Foster family adopted their Labradoodle Murphy two years ago, he had a chocolate-brown coat – but he has since undergone a shocking transformation that makes him look like a completely different dog .

Within two years, Murphy the dog underwent an amazing transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sarahrfoster

Just a few weeks after Sarah Foster and her husband took in their Labradoodle, Murphy's fur began to change color, with his dark brown coat initially taking on a lighter shade.

But this small discoloration was not to be the end of the story.

As People reports, much lighter patches suddenly appeared all over his body, which adorned the four-legged friend for several months.

His owners had already gotten used to it and thought the Labradoodle's coat would stay that way, but that still wasn't the end of it!

A good year after his transformation began, he took on lighter and lighter tones until he finally had almost completely white fur.

"Every time my husband and I look at Murphy's 'baby' pictures, we are in shock at how much he has changed," Sarah said. "We always say he looks like a totally different dog."

As expert Dr. Cassidy Stranzl, D.V.M. of Dakota Veterinary Center revealed to People, Murphy has vitiligo, an autoimmune disease in which his body attacks the skin cells that produce melanin.