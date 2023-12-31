Doggie foster mom's heartbreaking reason for only rescuing senior dogs
San Francisco, California - Lisa Arden only rescues and fosters senior dogs. Over the years, she's rescued more than 70 animals! The reason for her dedication is heartbreaking, however.
For the last few years, Lisa Arden has been working with the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for dogs over the age of seven and placing them with loving families.
"I started out fostering a few puppies and younger dogs before I started fostering senior dogs with Muttville," Lisa told Newsweek recently.
After a few foster stints with older dogs, she "fell in love with fostering and adopting senior dogs because they are just so calm, sweet, and loving."
Fostering senior dogs has become her passion.
"Senior dogs are the first to get euthanized in shelters," Lisa explained. "Seniors just need so much more help getting adopted than puppies or young dogs."
She's cared for more than 70 dogs and works hard to find her new charges forever homes.
"I'm trying to help change the stigma that senior dogs are unadoptable," Lisa said. "Senior dogs are amazing and have so much life and love left to give!"
Rescuer Lisa Arden's spotlights latest senior rescue pup
This senior dog rescuer uses her social media to share the dogs' stories.
"I like to take foster dogs who could use some extra attention and publicity to help them find their forever home," Lisa said.
Her latest senior foster dog is Gina, a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix.
Lisa explained that Gina was found in a park: "Her owners supposedly moved and just let her loose in a park there. She had a badly diseased eye, which was removed at Muttville, and she's feeling much better now!"
According to the experienced foster parent, "Gina is a very loving little lady who just wants a special human to bond with."
"She loves to cuddle, she's great in the car, she's already potty trained, and she's very smart," the rescuer added.
Lisa hopes that her work will inspire others to give older dogs a chance.
