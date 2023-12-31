Doggie foster mom's heartbreaking reason for only rescuing senior dogs

San Francisco, California - Lisa Arden only rescues and fosters senior dogs . Over the years, she's rescued more than 70 animals! The reason for her dedication is heartbreaking, however.

Rescuer Lisa Arden takes devoted care of dogs aged seven and over! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@allthefosterpups

For the last few years, Lisa Arden has been working with the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for dogs over the age of seven and placing them with loving families.

"I started out fostering a few puppies and younger dogs before I started fostering senior dogs with Muttville," Lisa told Newsweek recently.

After a few foster stints with older dogs, she "fell in love with fostering and adopting senior dogs because they are just so calm, sweet, and loving."

Fostering senior dogs has become her passion.

"Senior dogs are the first to get euthanized in shelters," Lisa explained. "Seniors just need so much more help getting adopted than puppies or young dogs."

She's cared for more than 70 dogs and works hard to find her new charges forever homes.

"I'm trying to help change the stigma that senior dogs are unadoptable," Lisa said. "Senior dogs are amazing and have so much life and love left to give!"