Doggy duo goes on a romantic date that melts TikTokers' hearts
When Winnie the dog and her family moved into a new apartment complex, it set off a whirlwind romance with the canine next door, all documented on TikTok!
From the first moment, Winnie seemed to take a liking to the dog next door, Chips, and her feelings only seemed to grow with time.
When Winnie came home on Valentine's Day and saw a special present from Chips, her tail began wagging with joy.
A video posted on the TikTok account wins.world shows a pink toy, a bouquet of flowers, and a greeting card from Chips waiting on Winnie's doorstep!
"Dear Winnie," the note read in messy script, "Be my Valentine. Love, Chips."
The curly-haired cutie's answer was clear, and she and her human set out to find the perfect gift to answer Chips.
Winnie and Chips go on their first date together
Winnie responded by leaving two toys on Chips' doorstep along with a card that read, "Dear Chips, I think you're pawsome and I would love to be your Valentine! I got you this gift because it reminds me of you."
The pup then asked her neighbor date, writing, "Maybe we can go on a walk & sniff some butts sometime? Love, Winnie."
A true love story!
In a follow-up video, the two dogs are seen prancing through a park together, sharing puppuccinos (a Starbucks drink made especially for dogs), and frolicking on the grass.
The dogs' first date couldn't have been more of a success! The only question left for the two pups is: "Where should we go next?"
Cover photo: Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshot/wins.world (2)