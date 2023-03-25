Doggy duo goes on a romantic date that melts TikTokers' hearts

When Winnie the dog and her family moved into a new apartment complex, it set off a whirlwind romance with the canine next door, all documented on TikTok!

Neighbors Winnie and Chips became fast friends. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/wins.world

From the first moment, Winnie seemed to take a liking to the dog next door, Chips, and her feelings only seemed to grow with time.



When Winnie came home on Valentine's Day and saw a special present from Chips, her tail began wagging with joy.

A video posted on the TikTok account wins.world shows a pink toy, a bouquet of flowers, and a greeting card from Chips waiting on Winnie's doorstep!

"Dear Winnie," the note read in messy script, "Be my Valentine. Love, Chips."

The curly-haired cutie's answer was clear, and she and her human set out to find the perfect gift to answer Chips.