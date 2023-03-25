Doggy duo goes on a romantic date that melts TikTokers' hearts

When Winnie the dog and her family moved into a new apartment complex, it set off a whirlwind romance with the canine next door, all documented on TikTok!

By Svea Nieberg

Neighbors Winnie and Chips became fast friends.
From the first moment, Winnie seemed to take a liking to the dog next door, Chips, and her feelings only seemed to grow with time.

When Winnie came home on Valentine's Day and saw a special present from Chips, her tail began wagging with joy.

A video posted on the TikTok account wins.world shows a pink toy, a bouquet of flowers, and a greeting card from Chips waiting on Winnie's doorstep!

"Dear Winnie," the note read in messy script, "Be my Valentine. Love, Chips."

The curly-haired cutie's answer was clear, and she and her human set out to find the perfect gift to answer Chips.

Chips asked his Winnie to be his Valentine with a sweet, heart-shaped greeting card.
Winnie and Chips go on their first date together

Winnie and Chips had a lot of fun on their date.
Winnie responded by leaving two toys on Chips' doorstep along with a card that read, "Dear Chips, I think you're pawsome and I would love to be your Valentine! I got you this gift because it reminds me of you."

The pup then asked her neighbor date, writing, "Maybe we can go on a walk & sniff some butts sometime? Love, Winnie."

A true love story!

In a follow-up video, the two dogs are seen prancing through a park together, sharing puppuccinos (a Starbucks drink made especially for dogs), and frolicking on the grass.

The dogs' first date couldn't have been more of a success! The only question left for the two pups is: "Where should we go next?"

