Dog's adorable reaction to new kittens melts hearts on TikTok
South Dakota - Lincoln the dog was recently confronted with eight kittens at his home in South Dakota. A now-viral video shows how their first meeting went down!
One of the anxious baby cats can be seen standing very close to Lincoln, who looks it straight in the eye.
The cute kitty is so small that the Golden Retriever's head appears larger than its whole body!
In other clips, it is easy to see how tense the kittens are as they creep around the dog, struggling to make contact with the relatively giant animal.
Lincoln appears relaxed but curious as he calmly observes the spectacle... and then Kishu the kitten comes along!
Viral TikTok video shows new friendship between dog and cat
Kishu dares to come out of hiding and boops Lincoln on the nose.
The Golden puts up with it and has no problem with the little cat climbing on him and adorably holding his paw.
The kittens will still have to wait to find their forever homes as they are currently in a foster placement with Lincoln's owner.
That's why these sweet videos are so important, as they can help get the word out about potential adoption opportunities!
With this viral success, however, it shouldn't be too long before the little ones find happy homes.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@rescuesandremodels