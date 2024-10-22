Dog's adorable reaction to new kittens melts hearts on TikTok

South Dakota - Lincoln the dog was recently confronted with eight kittens at his home in South Dakota. A now-viral video shows how their first meeting went down!

One of the anxious baby cats can be seen standing very close to Lincoln the dog, who looks it straight in the eye. © Screenshot/TikTok/@rescuesandremodels

The cute kitty is so small that the Golden Retriever's head appears larger than its whole body!



In other clips, it is easy to see how tense the kittens are as they creep around the dog, struggling to make contact with the relatively giant animal.

Lincoln appears relaxed but curious as he calmly observes the spectacle... and then Kishu the kitten comes along!