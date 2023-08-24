Dog's adorable sleeping habit revealed as pet camera solves pillow mystery

A TikTok clip of a nine-year-old little dog named Mochi getting into trouble has the internet swooning.

This little dog steals into her owner's bed as soon as he leaves the house and the internet loves it. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/themrchops

Edi Liang, Mochi's owner, was pretty sure he knew who was responsible for always leaving a dent in his pillow – mostly because the culprit left paw prints behind. But he decided to catch his pooch in the act with the help of a pet camera, just to make sure



The result an adorable clip that shows how Mochi reacts when her human leaves the apartment. First, this little doggo waits, then checks for her owners. When she's convinced the coast is clear, she hops on the bed, promptly sniffles the pillows, and plops down for a rest.

When she hears the door close announcing that Edi is home, Mochi jumps off the bed and into her own, pretending like nothing happened, and she didn't snooze on her owner's spot.

The sweet video with the caption "The human won't suspect a thing" boasts over 900,000 views and counting.