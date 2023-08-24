Dog's adorable sleeping habit revealed as pet camera solves pillow mystery
A TikTok clip of a nine-year-old little dog named Mochi getting into trouble has the internet swooning.
Edi Liang, Mochi's owner, was pretty sure he knew who was responsible for always leaving a dent in his pillow – mostly because the culprit left paw prints behind. But he decided to catch his pooch in the act with the help of a pet camera, just to make sure
The result an adorable clip that shows how Mochi reacts when her human leaves the apartment. First, this little doggo waits, then checks for her owners. When she's convinced the coast is clear, she hops on the bed, promptly sniffles the pillows, and plops down for a rest.
When she hears the door close announcing that Edi is home, Mochi jumps off the bed and into her own, pretending like nothing happened, and she didn't snooze on her owner's spot.
The sweet video with the caption "The human won't suspect a thing" boasts over 900,000 views and counting.
Mochi the rescue dog seeks human comfort
Edi told Newsweek that he couldn't help but find Mochi's sneaky ways adorable.
"She immediately jumps off the bed and pretends like nothing ever happened."
The man doesn't scold his pooch because she's a rescue dog he adopted in his native Portugal.
"She was found abandoned and stuck in a fence," he explained.
Besides snoozing in her owner's bed, Mochi's favorite activities include "lying in the warm sun, running, and belly rubs."
Though Edi can't know exactly why Mochi likes to snooze on his pillow, he's got a good guess: "Maybe the human scent comforts her."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/themrchops