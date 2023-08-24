Dog's adorable sleeping habit revealed as pet camera solves pillow mystery

Edi Liang was pretty sure he knew who was squishing his pillow, but he decided to catch his dog in the act and set up a camera. TikTok loves it.

By Christian Norm

A TikTok clip of a nine-year-old little dog named Mochi getting into trouble has the internet swooning.

This little dog steals into her owner's bed as soon as he leaves the house and the internet loves it.
This little dog steals into her owner's bed as soon as he leaves the house and the internet loves it.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/themrchops

Edi Liang, Mochi's owner, was pretty sure he knew who was responsible for always leaving a dent in his pillow – mostly because the culprit left paw prints behind. But he decided to catch his pooch in the act with the help of a pet camera, just to make sure

The result an adorable clip that shows how Mochi reacts when her human leaves the apartment. First, this little doggo waits, then checks for her owners. When she's convinced the coast is clear, she hops on the bed, promptly sniffles the pillows, and plops down for a rest.

When she hears the door close announcing that Edi is home, Mochi jumps off the bed and into her own, pretending like nothing happened, and she didn't snooze on her owner's spot.

Shark warning issued in California after kayaker has close call
Animals Shark warning issued in California after kayaker has close call

The sweet video with the caption "The human won't suspect a thing" boasts over 900,000 views and counting.

Mochi the rescue dog seeks human comfort

Mochi loves to sleep on her human's pillows.
Mochi loves to sleep on her human's pillows.  © Screenshot/TikTok/themrchops

Edi told Newsweek that he couldn't help but find Mochi's sneaky ways adorable.

"She immediately jumps off the bed and pretends like nothing ever happened."

The man doesn't scold his pooch because she's a rescue dog he adopted in his native Portugal.

Cat-dog sibling rivalry takes a surprising turn when tragedy strikes
Cats Cat-dog sibling rivalry takes a surprising turn when tragedy strikes

"She was found abandoned and stuck in a fence," he explained.

Besides snoozing in her owner's bed, Mochi's favorite activities include "lying in the warm sun, running, and belly rubs."

Though Edi can't know exactly why Mochi likes to snooze on his pillow, he's got a good guess: "Maybe the human scent comforts her."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/themrchops

More on Dogs: