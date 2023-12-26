Dog's adorably mortified reaction to Christmas sweater goes TikTok viral

California - Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater is something of a rite of passage around the holidays, but this hilariously embarrassed dog is clearly not a fan of the seasonal fashion statement!

The viral video shows a black and white dog named Jack and his silent protest over having to wear a festive holiday sweater.

Jack is seemingly so mortified that he can't even bear to show his face in public – literally.

Jessica, the dejected pup's owner, can be heard in the video trying to tell Jack that she "can take the sweater off" if he doesn't like it.

The dog won't even look at her. Instead, he's resting – face first – on the backyard steps.

This video, which has over 7.8 million views and counting, is captioned, "Gonna be paying for years of therapy after this stunt…."

Jack's dramatic reaction has left the internet rolling with laughter, though some TikTok users are a little concerned!

"Jack bark twice if you need help," one commenter joked as another added, "Jack was MORTIFIED."



A third gave their take on what Jack could have been thinking: "I just can't let the neighbors dogs see my face in this thing!"