Dog's adorably mortified reaction to Christmas sweater goes TikTok viral
California - Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater is something of a rite of passage around the holidays, but this hilariously embarrassed dog is clearly not a fan of the seasonal fashion statement!
The viral video shows a black and white dog named Jack and his silent protest over having to wear a festive holiday sweater.
Jack is seemingly so mortified that he can't even bear to show his face in public – literally.
Jessica, the dejected pup's owner, can be heard in the video trying to tell Jack that she "can take the sweater off" if he doesn't like it.
The dog won't even look at her. Instead, he's resting – face first – on the backyard steps.
This video, which has over 7.8 million views and counting, is captioned, "Gonna be paying for years of therapy after this stunt…."
Jack's dramatic reaction has left the internet rolling with laughter, though some TikTok users are a little concerned!
"Jack bark twice if you need help," one commenter joked as another added, "Jack was MORTIFIED."
A third gave their take on what Jack could have been thinking: "I just can't let the neighbors dogs see my face in this thing!"
Jack the dog is finally coming around to the garish Christmas sweater
Not to worry, though! Jessica has since made a follow-up post assuring the internet that Jack is totally fine with his sweater after the initial adjustment period.
Per the Animal Humane Society, make sure to "only dress up your pet if you're sure they're comfortable and not stressed while wearing their outfit." In Jack's case, the sweater appears to be for warmth, but even so!
Always keep your pets supervised while in costume and avoid any possible choking hazards like small beads or sequins!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessica.jacks.mom