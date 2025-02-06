Medic! Dog's adorably overexcited reaction to giggling toddler goes viral

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - In a newly posted viral video, an exuberant dog cannot contain his joy while playing with a giggling toddler.

In it, Norman the Golden Retriever races back and forth in the garden when he sees the little one.

At one point, he runs right up close to the baby.

Fortunately, nothing happens – but then the Golden crouches down in front of the girl.

Finally, he rolls to the side and suddenly flops on top of her.

This is the moment when the little girl's laughing father comes into the picture before the video ends abruptly.

The reason why the clip was posted a few days ago is more than heartbreaking: Norman lost an eight-month battle with cancer on January 22.

Since then, his owner Kate has shared her favorite videos of the loyal dog on Instagram.