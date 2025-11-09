Dogs are fused together with terrible matting – the rescue pups are now unrecognizable!

Barrington, Illinois - When these rescue dogs sat together in the kennel, they looked like one big tangle of fur with lots of eyes and noses. How did they get that way, and what do they look like now?

Just a huge ball of fur: these completely matted dogs have been through a lot. © Screenshot/Facebook/Tiny N Tall Rescue Inc.

The animals were discovered at the end of October in Barrington, Illinois, by officers from the Cook County Forest Preserves Police Department.

15 dogs in total were running around Penny Road Pond, a pond on the edge of a nature reserve.

While some of the four-legged friends were standing around on their own, others were cuddling up together.

Surprised by the situation, the officers called in another agency: the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC).

How and when exactly the dogs had found themselves at the pond remained a mystery to the officers, but it was more than easy for them to collect the animals and bring them to safety.

The frightened four-legged friends cuddled up to each other again for comfort, but then it was time for the next stop.

ARC brought the dogs to the South Suburban Humane Society, where the situation was suddenly tense as they needed to be cleaned and medically assessed.