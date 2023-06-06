Dogs create lasting memory for their owner with adorable artwork

Nashville, Tennessee - Dogs are far more than just pets, and one woman in Nashville has found a family to honor these four-legged family members with a special memento.

The artwork process wasn't easy, but it was more than worth it for Sam Sardina (l). © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/samsardina & Screenshot/Instagram/kellyterrellart

Besides keeping photos, videos, toys, or collars, there are now many creative ways to preserve the memory of beloved pets that sadly don't live nearly as long as their owners.

On TikTok, Sam Sardina shared a large painting on canvas that features paw prints and dog hair.

Her dogs - 10-year-old Border Collie Mollie and her big sister, Beagle Shirley (15) - are already old ladies, after all, and even though they are healthy, their owner knows that their time together won't last forever.

According to the pet magazine ParadePets, Sam teamed up with artist Kelly Terrell, who typically works with young children, to create a special piece of artwork with her dogs.

"Companionship and love are everywhere and can be celebrated in the studio! I loved this piece with both pups," Kelly said on Instagram.

"Mollie's a pro because it's her second commission," Kelly added with a winking emoji.