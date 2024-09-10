Dog's devastated reaction to being abandoned again is heart-shattering
Broward County, Florida - Every shelter dog longs for the day when they are finally chosen by a human and freed from the kennel, but what happens to a dog if the adoption falls through and they have to go back?
Kelly the dog's greatest wish came true: she was adopted. Someone had discovered her at the Broward County Humane Society shelter and wanted to give her a new home.
But then things went wrong.
Something wasn't right between Kelly and her new owner, who eventually decided to return the four-legged friend to the shelter.
While the human may have been relieved to be able to give the dog back, Kelly was devastated to end up back in the shelter's cages.
A caregiver at the shelter visited the grieving animal and filmed the moment when Kelly crouched down at the door of her enclosure in despair.
The look the dog then gives the camera is almost unbearable – Kelly appears to be on the verge of tears.
"She is heartbroken," explains on-screen text in the now-viral video of poor Kelly's situation.
Will there be a happy ending for this sad dog?
In the TikTok post where the dog's fate was made public, the organization Pawz writes, "All dogs need a forever home! Make sure its the right fit when adopting."
The person who adopted and then returned Kelly may have realized that they were overwhelmed by the whole adoption process or didn't have enough money to care for the pet.
In this case, you can always turn to a help organization such as the Animal Welfare Association, which can support you without the animal having to go back to the shelter.
In Kelly's case, however, a happy ending seems to be on the horizon.
After the clip was viewed over 228,000 times and counting on TikTok, several users have already offered to take the sweet little dog in.
Hopefully this time Kelly the dog will find her forever family at last.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pawz