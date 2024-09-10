Dog's devastated reaction to being abandoned again is heart-shattering

Broward County, Florida - Every shelter dog longs for the day when they are finally chosen by a human and freed from the kennel, but what happens to a dog if the adoption falls through and they have to go back?

Dog Kelly seems utterly shattered when she ends up back at the animal shelter shortly after being adopted. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pawz

Kelly the dog's greatest wish came true: she was adopted. Someone had discovered her at the Broward County Humane Society shelter and wanted to give her a new home.

But then things went wrong.

Something wasn't right between Kelly and her new owner, who eventually decided to return the four-legged friend to the shelter.

While the human may have been relieved to be able to give the dog back, Kelly was devastated to end up back in the shelter's cages.

A caregiver at the shelter visited the grieving animal and filmed the moment when Kelly crouched down at the door of her enclosure in despair.

The look the dog then gives the camera is almost unbearable – Kelly appears to be on the verge of tears.

"She is heartbroken," explains on-screen text in the now-viral video of poor Kelly's situation.