Dog's dramatic reaction to not getting pets goes viral: "Part dog, part drama queen"

Springer spaniels are known to be particularly needy dogs, and Watson is no exception, as a viral TikTok from his owner Liv proves! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@livvloux

In a viral clip, Watson's owner, 22-year-old Liv, lies on her bed with the 13-year-old pup, deliberately refusing to pet him.

Watson doesn't put up with this for long, though!

After a few seconds, he starts sneezing and wriggling wildly. Then, he lets out a frustrated whimper. Eventually, Watson moves to the other side of the bed, mortally offended!

In contrast to the dog, TikTokers had a good laugh at the situation.

"He's been with us since he was a puppy, and I'd describe him as part dog, part drama queen," Liv told Newsweek in a recent interview.

But it isn't just his owner that Watson is known to be dramatic towards!