Dog's dramatic reaction to not getting pets goes viral: "Part dog, part drama queen"
Bristol, UK - Springer spaniels are known to be particularly needy dogs, and Watson is no exception!
In a viral clip, Watson's owner, 22-year-old Liv, lies on her bed with the 13-year-old pup, deliberately refusing to pet him.
Watson doesn't put up with this for long, though!
After a few seconds, he starts sneezing and wriggling wildly. Then, he lets out a frustrated whimper. Eventually, Watson moves to the other side of the bed, mortally offended!
In contrast to the dog, TikTokers had a good laugh at the situation.
"He's been with us since he was a puppy, and I'd describe him as part dog, part drama queen," Liv told Newsweek in a recent interview.
But it isn't just his owner that Watson is known to be dramatic towards!
Watson the dog loves to put on the theatrics!
"Whenever he meets new people, he instantly sits on their feet so they can stroke him," Watson's human said.
"Aside from his dramatic sneezing, he's incredibly vocal, like he's trying to hold a full-blown conversation with us – or tell us off for being neglectful."
A few days ago, Liv shared another video on TikTok, where she finally gave her furry friend the love he was craving.
"He is just a baby, okay," she joked in the clip. "And he needs to cuddle all the time. That's just the way it is."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@livvloux