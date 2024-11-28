Dog's emotional reunion with hospitalized owner goes viral!

Florida - Shorty isn't having an easy time at the moment. Her owner is currently in the hospital, which is very upsetting for the sweet dog .

But recently, she was finally allowed to see her favorite human again, and her reaction has touched the hearts of hundreds of thousands online!

In a clip shared on TikTok, TJ Roach explained that his father had to be admitted to hospital due to heart and kidney failure.

Although he assumes that his dad will make a full recovery, the hospital day has been almost unbearable for his dog, Shorty.

TJ wanted the dachshund mix to visit his father in the hospital, but animals are not allowed in hospitals for various reasons, including hygiene.

Thankfully, the TikToker was ultimately able to convince the hospital staff to let him bring Shorty along, and the entire visit was recorded on video!

At the beginning of the clip, you can clearly see the furry friend trembling with excitement. When she finally sees her owner again after a long time, her joy is immense. Tail wagging, she runs to the hospital bed where the TikToker's father is lying.

In the end, Shorty lies in her owner's arms, panting contentedly.