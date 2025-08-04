Dog's enchanting reaction to seeing her owners hugging is so heartwarming

Nashville, Tennessee - Could it get any cuter? Golden Retriever Hazel is a very loving dog , and she doesn't even care if the love is directed at her!

Hazel the dog jumps enthusiastically around the kitchen. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kaitlinstarkwrites

In a video that Kaitlin Stark shared on her TikTok account, she can be seen standing in the kitchen with her husband, their little four-legged friend sitting at their feet.

Shortly after, Kaitlin puts her arms around her hubby, who immediately pulls her closer and into a big hug, to which Hazel reacts enthusiastically!

The pup immediately starts to wag her tail before jumping in circles.

Kaitlin and her husband can't help but giggle, and the two of them break away from each other with a smile.

Hazel then comes to a stop and looks at her favorite people expectantly.

As soon as her parents are in each other's arms again, the Golden Retriever lady repeats her happy dance.

Kaitlin can hardly stop laughing and throws her arms up in the air in confusion before her husband pulls her into his arms one last time – and the dog jumps in the circle again for the third time.