Giant-headed puppy dog goes viral in adorable video: "give me 14 of them"

Crew the dog has been capturing hearts online with his uniquely adorable look. What do you think of the sweet pup? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@captainxcrew

It all started when his owner unsuspectingly uploaded a clip of her adorably big-headed pet.

The recording hit TikTok like a bomb, even though it lasts just eight seconds.

Crew can be seen next to his owner in the car, playing the cute passenger.

Full of love, he looks at his owner while she tenderly strokes his oval skull.

When she stops, Crew looks at her a little reproachfully for a moment before turning his faithful little eyes towards the windscreen.

"My pretty little baby," is written next to the video.

The brief glimpse is obviously enough to cause heart-shaped eyes and enthusiasm online.

"Ok I’ve seen enough give me 14 of them," laughed one user as another wrote, "That slick back is slicking backk."