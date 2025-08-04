Sweet dog is absolutely inconsolable – what's the reason behind his heartbreak?

Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the hyper-emotional Golden Retriever dog had a really great day. Great! Right? Wrong, because now the great day is over, and he's inconsolable.

Wally the emotional dog just can't believe it: is Grandma really gone? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

Beware! Wally's sad puppy dog eyes are absolutely irresistible for tender-hearted animal lovers everywhere.

The dog has long been known for being extremely emotional. Now he has apparently suffered a particularly hard blow...

Wally actually leads a pretty carefree life with his mom and dad, but the pup has a very sensitive disposition.

"BIG golden retriever with BIG emotions" is what his TikTok page says about the dog.

A recording of Wally has been going viral there for a few days now, apparently showing him in deep grief. But what is the reason for his heartbreaking expression?

In the clip, the Golden can be seen at the side of his owner, Julia, who is comforting her poor dog.

With his head bowed in despair, he snuggles up to his owner again and again.

"Always some big feelings when grandma leaves," Julia explains in the video's description.

In the recording, she talks to Wally in an encouraging way: "You had a really fun day. Your Grandma came over, Auntie Hanny was here, you got two toys."