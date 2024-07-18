Dogs found emaciated to the bone after being left behind by brazen owners

Mallorca, Spain - Police recently made a gruesome discovery on a property in Mallorca when they found several dogs in desperately bad shape.

The poor dogs were completely malnourished. © Policia Local Manacor

Following a tip from a witness, emergency services went to a property in the municipality of Manacor, a good 34 miles west of Palma.

There they found several dogs, emaciated to the bone, who had been exposed to the blazing heat, according to a statement.

There was no trace of the owners, nor of even a water bowl.

Veterinarians took care of the poor pups, but it is uncertain what will happen to them.

The published photos are deeply shocking, and not just for animal lovers.

One of the neglected dogs looks through a cage with a sad expression. Every single one of its ribs is completely visible as if the furry friend hadn't seen a bowl of food for ages.

Sadly, that's how it was – when the dog owners were tracked down and contacted, they brazenly explained that they had had to leave their four-legged friends alone for a good two weeks for "private reasons."