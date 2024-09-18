Dogs gone wild! Puppy trashes the hotel room on very first vacation

This overexcited little dog has no chill on his first-ever vacay. Jayden left his pet alone in the Airbnb accommodation for just one hour, but things got a little too wild while he was out...

This overexcited little dog has no chill on his first-ever vacay! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fxck.stew04

That's a party foul if we've ever seen one!

Newsweek reports that the innocent-looking 12-month-old Doodle came on vacation with his owner for the first time in August.

While there, however, the puppy went on a complete rampage!

As a now-viral video shows, his master returned an hour later to see that the entire vacation apartment was completely trashed.



Sofa cushions were torn and scattered all over the floor while the blinds were ripped from the windows and lying broken on the battered couch.

The dog had also managed to open the fridge and what he couldn't eat, the boisterous pup scattered all over the floor.



Pet owner Jayden took a relatively relaxed view of the canine chaos, holding onto the young dog with a mixture of shock and disappointment while his traveling companion filmed the devastation.

Meanwhile, the pup can be seen wagging his tail excitedly, probably unaware of any wrongdoing.