Dog's grumpy glare gets millions laughing on TikTok

London, UK - A Yorkshire terrier from London with a super stern look has millions of TikTokers laughing. They can't get over why the dog is glaring at her owner!

TikTok users love this dog's grumpy glare! © Screenshot/TikTok/elsietheyorkster

Pet owners are like parents; they want their charges to be well-behaved. However, Elsie, a Yorkshire Terrier, has decided that she's her human's parent. This dog runs a tight ship, especially when it comes to bedtime!

In the now-viral TikTok, Elsie glares at her owner from the top of the stairs like an angry parent before running down.

The dog stares at her human, Emily, angrily for 20 to 30 seconds every time she isn't upstairs when it's bedtime, Emily told Newsweek.

According to Emily's dog, going to bed late "simply isn't acceptable."

The TikTok clip of Elsie glaring at Emily boasts over two and a half million views and more than 250,000 likes.

