Dog's grumpy glare gets millions laughing on TikTok
London, UK - A Yorkshire terrier from London with a super stern look has millions of TikTokers laughing. They can't get over why the dog is glaring at her owner!
Pet owners are like parents; they want their charges to be well-behaved. However, Elsie, a Yorkshire Terrier, has decided that she's her human's parent. This dog runs a tight ship, especially when it comes to bedtime!
In the now-viral TikTok, Elsie glares at her owner from the top of the stairs like an angry parent before running down.
The dog stares at her human, Emily, angrily for 20 to 30 seconds every time she isn't upstairs when it's bedtime, Emily told Newsweek.
According to Emily's dog, going to bed late "simply isn't acceptable."
The TikTok clip of Elsie glaring at Emily boasts over two and a half million views and more than 250,000 likes.
Elsie the Yorkie will steal socks if she doesn't get her way!
Emily told the outlet that when her pooch's glare doesn't convince her to come to bed, her dog will run downstairs and steal her socks to convince her to get some shut-eye.
"Then sometimes [she] runs back upstairs to tempt me to chase her and go to bed," said Emily.
But sometimes, the little dog also gives in and falls asleep next to Emily on the sofa.
Emily added that her pooch only busts out her stern face for special occasions.
"She doesn't really glare in other situations unless she wants a treat, mainly just with sleep," the dog mom explained.
