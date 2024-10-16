Dog's Halloween-inspired transformation sparks outrage online
San Diego, California - What's going on with this dog? She's just skin and bones! Dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa is known for his unusual grooming designs, but angry commenters have got a bone to pick with the Halloween "costume" he gave his large poodle Edea.
Gabriel cut and dyed his dog's fur to make Edea look like a skeleton and told the Daily Star how pleased he was with the result.
"It actually turned out better than I expected," Gabriel gushed.
"When I was carving the bones, I thought this is going to look cool. But after I applied the dye, I was like 'whoa.' I was really happy with it."
It took the 32-year-old three sessions and a total of six hours to complete his work.
According to the groomer, he uses non-toxic dyes that are specially developed for pooches.
"I've painted hundreds of dogs and have never had a case of an allergic reaction. The dyes are completely safe," he said.
Dog groomer insists that color is safe for pets
According to the stylist, dogs generally seem unimpressed by the transformation.
"Dogs are completely unfazed by these transformations – they don't understand that they look yellow, red, or pink," he said.
"But what she does understand is that when she walks down the street, everybody's looking at her, everyone wants to pet her and she loves the attention."
The Brazilian-born stylist has also transformed his animal clients into foxes, giraffes, cheetahs, and even the Grinch!
However, these makeovers are not always well received – as was the case with the Halloween outfit.
On Instagram, he frequently receives both positive feedback and criticism for his grooming practices.
Even so, Gabriel's salon styles around 6,000 dogs a year!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gabrielfeitosagrooming