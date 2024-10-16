Dog's Halloween-inspired transformation sparks outrage online

San Diego, California - What's going on with this dog ? She's just skin and bones! Dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa is known for his unusual grooming designs, but angry commenters have got a bone to pick with the Halloween "costume" he gave his large poodle Edea.

What's going on with this dog – why, she's just skin and bones! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gabrielfeitosagrooming

Gabriel cut and dyed his dog's fur to make Edea look like a skeleton and told the Daily Star how pleased he was with the result.



"It actually turned out better than I expected," Gabriel gushed.

"When I was carving the bones, I thought this is going to look cool. But after I applied the dye, I was like 'whoa.' I was really happy with it."

It took the 32-year-old three sessions and a total of six hours to complete his work.

According to the groomer, he uses non-toxic dyes that are specially developed for pooches.

"I've painted hundreds of dogs and have never had a case of an allergic reaction. The dyes are completely safe," he said.