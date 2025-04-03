Dogs have epic fight over "who gets to sniff the groceries" in hysterical video

Los Angeles, California - A new viral video shows two Corgi dogs having a hilarious fight over who gets to sniff the temptingly fragrant groceries first.

"maximum pettiness = fighting over who gets to sniff the groceries," reads the hysterical clip's onscreen text.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Corgi duo Bowser and Bella stand snarling in front of five supermarket bags as if they were about to attack each other at any moment.

However, as the owner made clear in the video description, there weren't even any dog treats in the bags – just normal groceries!

Nevertheless, the four-legged friends fought a fierce battle for the best "sniffing spot."

TikTokers couldn't get enough of these silly pups, and their comments were just as funny as the viral video itself!

"The way they both could each have a bag but decide to sniff the same one," laughed one user as another said, "The lowercase fighting." A third added that "they both made some valid points."