Dog's hilarious bird-like screeching has millions laughing on TikTok!

Los Angeles, California - One dog's ridiculous wailing has TikTok in tears of laughter after a video of his baffling "barking" went viral!

This dog crows dramatically when he can't find his human and TikTok can't get enough of him! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bigwendyyy

"You guys, I want to show you how dumb my dog is," Wendy Daiz says at the start of her hysterical TikTok clip. She then calls her dog, Bear, who's hanging out in the yard.

It quickly becomes clear that the poor pooch's spatial orientation isn't the best. Despite obviously hearing his owner's voice, he has no idea where it's coming from. Bear runs up and down some steps in the yard, twists around and around, and gets increasingly upset.

"Every morning he forgets where the door is and then cries when he thinks he's an orphan," Wendy explains.

After failing to find his human, Bear starts crying – and what a sound it is!

Far from the canine howl you'd expect, he let's out a croaking sound that sounds closer to a rooster than to anything a dog should be capable of.